Dell Technologies shares top 3 cloud industry trends for the year 2021

The year 2020 has indeed been a year of transformation for everyone around the world. Businesses were forced to adapt to remote working models overnight. However, this sudden shift created many challenges, which needed to be addressed in order to maintain business continuity. To enable remote working, organizations rapidly adopted cloud services and applications. Earlier users ran their programs and applications from a server or a physical computer, however, now the same is being done through the adoption of cloud computing services.

Those organizations who had already realized the importance of cloud technology and had invested in it were able to swiftly transition into a new working model as their data was readily available for their employees to use. However, organizations that didn’t have a cloud-ready IT infrastructure, faced challenges. This shows how cloud-computing technology has the power of becoming a back door for all future disasters as well. Here’s how Dell Technologies predicts cloud computing will help customers and businesses on their way to recovery in 2021:

● Hybrid Cloud Computing to take the center stage: Even before these unprecedented times, too many organizations made decisions related to cloud workload transitions without a longer-term plan or vision of what was being sought. Solutions were made point-by-point around individual software and problems, but such investments often do not result in the best overall solution. However, the need for consistent operations and infrastructure across clouds is paramount, so organizations are quickly finding that hybrid cloud models are the right strategy when it comes to longer-term costs, scalability and security.

In the coming year, investments in hybrid cloud operating models that span public, private and edge environments will continue to grow to enable rapid scale and management of IT everywhere. Data exists with the security and visibility organizations require keeping their data, teams and their businesses protected. To maintain business continuity and be future-ready, a well-defined hybrid cloud approach is the need of the hour.

● Rise in Adoption of On-Demand Cloud Services- Cloud computing has turned out to be a key element of growth today with organizations migrating from traditional apps to cloud-based platforms thus keeping their costs/investments in check. In the next few years, there will be a shift to an On-Demand service offering for hybrid cloud computing, which provides organizations with a cloud environment that has the ability to develop, manage and deliver applications. On-Demand services give organizations freedom of choice, keep a check on their budget for IT spending, and provide ultimate flexibility in how workloads are enhanced to meet exact specifications. In the future, we will experience a surge in the adoption of these services as more businesses look at leveraging hybrid cloud technology to the fullest while keeping the costs in check.

● Integration of Cloud Computing, Big Data, and IoT services: With the changing IT landscape, businesses are trying to venture out and combine services, which will help, make their processes simpler. In the future, one such combination of services and technology that we can foresee is the combination of IoT services, Big Data and cloud computing. Here, cloud computing will play the role of a common workplace for IoT, the source of data and big data as a technology is the analytic platform of the data. Hence, with this combination, organizations will be able to deliver an improved outcome and make better business decisions for the future.

“The pandemic has put us all into an Innovative mode. Businesses which were earlier reluctant to try out new technologies and work arrangements, have now started to rethink their strategy to innovate. They have realized the importance of investing in cloud services during current times and have expedited their adoption process, which would have otherwise taken many years to accomplish,” said Srinivas Rao, Sr. Director, System Engineering, Dell Technologies India. “As we transition into a mode of recovery, we can expect a rise in the adoption of On-demand cloud services. Through this, organizations will be able to receive the benefits of cloud computing that will allow them to develop, manage and deliver applications while giving them control over their IT spending. We will also witness hybrid cloud computing taking the center stage and providing consistent operations and infrastructure across multiple cloud environments. To conclude, we expect businesses to venture out and combine the services of IoT, Big Data and cloud computing to help make their business processes simpler, improve the quality of their outcome and maintain business continuity.”

Cloud computing has become a great support for businesses across sizes today. It has not only helped in continuing the business momentum but has also helped organizations move at a faster pace in their digital transformation journey. To continue with this pace of transformation and be future-ready, an organization must invest in the right cloud computing strategy, as per the needs of the business.

