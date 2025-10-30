Dell unveils new 24” and 27” plus monitors for immersive entertainment and productivity

Dell has announced the launch of its new Dell 24 and 27 Plus Monitors, alongside the Dell 27 Plus QHD and Dell 27 Plus QHD USB-C Monitors. Designed to deliver an elevated visual and audio experience, these monitors cater to a wide range of users—from families and students to tech enthusiasts and home office professionals.

Elevate Your Entertainment Experience

The new Dell Plus series redefines home entertainment and productivity with:

Smooth, tear-free visuals powered by AMD FreeSync™ , 144Hz refresh rate , and 1ms MPRT for fluid motion.

Integrated dual 3W speakers delivering enhanced acoustics with customizable audio profiles.

Vivid and crisp images on Full HD (S2425HSM / S2725HSM) and Quad HD (S2725DSM / S2725DC) IPS panels.

Enhanced Eye Comfort

Certified with TÜV Rheinland 4-star eye comfort, the monitors help reduce blue light emissions and minimize eye strain—ideal for extended viewing or study sessions.

Modern Design & Effortless Connectivity

With a lifestyle-inspired design, adjustable height, and multiple connectivity options, Dell’s latest monitors offer both elegance and ease of use for everyday needs.

Availability & Pricing