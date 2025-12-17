Deloitte India and Netcore Cloud forge strategic alliance powering enterprise marketing with agentic AI

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) and Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in in Agentic Marketing, have announced a strategic alliance to help enterprises usher in the era of Agentic Marketing. The collaboration combines Deloitte’s deep industry expertise, data and strategic advisory services with Netcore Cloud’s Agentic Marketing Platform to help brands achieve measurable growth, profitability, and stronger customer loyalty.

Enterprises today face growing challenges in delivering consistent, personalised engagement at scale across multiple digital touchpoints. Fragmented data, over-reliance on paid media, and manual, intuition-led campaigns limit personalisation and slow responsiveness. The alliance combines Deloitte’s strategic, data-led transformation expertise with Netcore Cloud’s AI-powered engagement platform to address these challenges, helping organisations build agile, connected, and insight-driven marketing ecosystems that enable personalisation at scale, faster decisions, and improved ROI. Netcore Cloud combines consumer-grade personalisation with enterprise-grade governance, enabling brands to adopt AI confidently, responsibly, and at scale.

Netcore Cloud’s Agentic Marketing Platform is the only AI-native, enterprise-ready solution built on a multi-agent architecture that autonomously senses, decides, and acts across the customer lifecycle. With goal-driven orchestration powered by Netcore AI, it optimises every interaction for outcomes like revenue, retention, and lifetime value; while collaborating AI agents deliver consistent engagement across email, app, web, WhatsApp, and SMS/RCS.

“Enterprises today are at an inflection point where marketing must evolve from intuition-led decisions to intelligence-led growth. Our alliance with Netcore Cloud enables organisations to embed AI and analytics at the core of customer engagement transforming marketing into a proactive, predictive, and measurable business function. Together, we aim to help brands drive sustained value by making Agentic Marketing the blueprint for future-ready enterprises,” said Shashi Bharti, Partner, Deloitte India.

“We are thrilled to partner with Deloitte on a shared vision to redefine customer experience in the digital era. At Netcore Cloud, we’re building the foundation of Agentic Marketing, where intelligent AI agents drive autonomous, outcome-led engagement. Our AI-powered Agentic Martech Stack has evolved from predictive insights to agentic execution, enabling brands to automate decisions, unify customer touchpoints, and deliver adaptive, self-optimising experiences that learn from user behaviour in real time powered by responsible AI. This alliance reinforces Netcore’s role as a trusted enabler helping enterprises blend innovation with governance,” said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud.”

As enterprises across sectors, retail, BFSI, consumer, and travel grapple with the need to retain and grow their customer base, the alliance will empower organisations to move from reactive campaigns to autonomous, data-led engagement that drives repeat purchases and lifetime value. By combining Deloitte’s proven domain knowledge with Netcore’s AI-first innovation, the partnership aims to help marketing leaders optimise performance, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen trust through responsible AI adoption.

“Our partnership with Deloitte marks a pivotal step in accelerating digital transformation for enterprises. Together, we will help brands deliver stronger ROI from marketing spends by leveraging an AI-first approach to engagement and conversions, driving incremental revenue while enhancing customer experience. As enterprises increasingly turn to agentic AI for growth, Netcore’s partnership ecosystem spanning global consultancies and cloud leaders ensures seamless transformation from strategy to scale,” said Siddharth Gopalakrishnan, COO, Netcore Cloud.

Netcore’s platform currently powers over 1 billion customer engagements daily, supporting 6,500+ brands across 40+ countries, and delivers real-time insights, automation, and compliance through its Trust Layer, ensuring transparency, privacy, and governance. The company continues to invest in next-generation AI capabilities, focusing on autonomous decisioning, generative content optimisation, and explainable AI systems that enhance both performance and accountability. Initially focused on India, the alliance will expand across APAC and MENA, enabling enterprises to transform marketing into a proactive, AI-powered growth engine rooted in the principles of Agentic Marketing.