Deloitte India and Zoho partner to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises

National, India, 27 March 2025: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) has partnered with Zoho, a global leader in cloud technology, to drive digital transformation for mid-market and enterprise businesses in India.

Enterprises today face numerous challenges, including legacy system complexities and prolonged digital adoption cycles that hinder innovation. By combining Deloitte India’s industry expertise with Zoho’s comprehensive cloud-based solutions, this collaboration aims to remove barriers to digital transformation—enabling businesses to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and unlock new growth opportunities.

Sector-Specific Digital Solutions

The alliance will deliver customized business solutions for industries such as healthcare, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and eCommerce, leveraging Zoho’s ecosystem of 55+ interconnected applications. These include:

Finance & Operations Suite: Accounting, travel and expense management, payroll, and inventory management

Customer Experience (CX) Suite: Marketing, sales, and customer service solutions

Zoho Analytics: Advanced business intelligence and analytics

Zoho Creator: Low-code platform for custom development and seamless integrations

Leadership Insights on the Collaboration

Vinay Prabhakar, Sales & Alliance Leader, Deloitte South Asia, highlighted the significance of this partnership:

“The true power of collaboration lies in its ability to drive impactful transformation. As businesses navigate an increasingly digital world, they need agile, scalable, and future-ready solutions. Our alliance with Zoho is a step toward co-creating tailored solutions that help enterprises modernize operations, enhance efficiency, and achieve long-term success. By integrating Deloitte’s strategic advisory capabilities with Zoho’s cloud technologies, we aim to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen business resilience.”

Bishan Singh, Head – Channel Ecosystem, Zoho, emphasized the flexibility of their solutions:

“Enterprises operate with unique and well-defined processes critical to their success. Streamlining these workflows requires highly flexible and customizable solutions. Zoho’s cloud portfolio—powered by low-code, no-code, and pro-code capabilities—combined with Deloitte India’s industry expertise, enables the rapid development of bespoke solutions across industries. This approach ensures operational efficiency while allowing businesses to achieve faster ROI and scalable growth. We look forward to this collaboration.”

Through industry-specific solution development and joint go-to-market strategies, Deloitte India and Zoho will empower enterprises to embrace digital transformation with confidence, delivering tangible value, operational efficiency, and long-term business resilience in an evolving digital landscape.