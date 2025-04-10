Delta IT network delivers tech refresh solution for The Leela Hotels

Delta IT Network (Delta ITN) has successfully implemented a comprehensive tech refresh IT solution for The Leela Hotels at Jaipur, Delhi, and Gurugram. This upgrade enhances guest relations and administrative facilities across these prime locations.

The IT solutions provided by Delta ITN include HP and Lenovo PCs, Servers & Storage for general administrative operations, along with Apple iPads for an improved guest relations interface. These products are integrated with network security, analytics, and managed services, all handled by Delta ITN.

While the total investment for this upgrade at the three locations stands at Rs 60 lakh,

Delta ITN is set to upgrade three additional Leela properties in Mumbai, Bengaluru

and New Delhi in the near future.

These upcoming projects, expected to include similar IT infrastructure for administration

and guest relations, are estimated to surpass Rs 1 crore and are scheduled for completion

in the first quarter of 2025.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ujwal Thakur, Account Manager at Delta ITN, stated,

“The Leela is a premier hotel chain in India, expanding rapidly and upgrading its facilities. This presents a significant opportunity for Delta ITN to integrate and deliver smart IT infrastructure tailored to their needs.”

Mr. Vikrant Diwan, Vice President of Delta ITN, emphasised the company’s strong relationship with The Leela, having previously delivered a Tech Refresh upgrade solution

for Saatvik Solar. He noted, “Delta ITN designs and implements the right IT architecture, ensuring it meets current requirements while remaining scalable for future upgrades.”

A reliable source from the hotel establishment shared that The Leela has always invested

in standard IT infrastructure like other five-star hotels, as staying ahead with managed IT solutions is crucial for guest satisfaction. Delta ITN has proven to be a reliable partner, known for delivering the right products and solutions with excellent service.

Delta ITN is strategically targeting the hospitality sector, aiming to enhance IT solutions

for administrative and guest relations facilities. With these partnerships and expertise, it continues to drive digital transformation in the hospitality sector, ensuring efficiency, security, and scalability through various hotel chains.

This vertical is expected to generate approximately Rs 30 crore in revenue in the

coming fiscal year.