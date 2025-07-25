Delta IT Network deploys smart IT solutions for NBFCs – Aye Finance & Seed FinCap

Delta IT Network (Delta ITN) has successfully implemented a nationwide Smart Print Solution for Aye Finance Limited.

Aye Finance provides working capital loans to micro-enterprises that traditionally lack access to formal banking. These businesses, often part of the unorganised sector, typically operate without credit history or structured financial records making them underserved by conventional lenders.

Delta ITN’s innovative solution played a vital role by helping Aye Finance reduce printing costs by 50%, streamlining operations across 400 branches nationwide. The deployment included 400 Epson network printers, lowering per-page print costs from Rs 0.40 to Rs 0.20.

Advertisement

Commenting on the project Pooja Makkar, Account Manager at Delta IT Network said:

“We have addressed their operational challenges effectively by deploying smart print solutions that deliver cost savings at greater efficiency. The project was executed with an investment footprint of Rs 1 crore over a span of two years.”

Delta ITN had earlier supplied Lenovo and Dell laptops and desktops worth Rs 1.5 crore, further strengthening the NBFC’s compute infrastructure. These systems are being integrated with advanced network security, analytics and managed services.

Delta ITN is now working with Aye Finance to deploy cloud solutions, cyber security infrastructure, and biometric networking systems, placing data protection and operational continuity at the forefront of their digital roadmap.

In parallel, Delta ITN has engaged with another NBFC, Seeds Fincap, which operates over 200 branches and is adding 50 more branches annually across India. For Seeds Fincap, Delta ITN delivered Lenovo laptops and 1,800 Scale Fusion cyber security licenses, with an investment of Rs 80 lakh, to enhance digital infrastructure and endpoint protection.

Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO of Delta IT Network, stated “The BFSI sector offers vast opportunities for IT transformation. Organisations are scaling rapidly with smart AI solutions that deliver efficiency, security, and better customer service. Delta ITN is proud to be a trusted partner in this journey.”

Delta ITN has also been recognised for delivering major Tech Refresh and Upgrade solutions to The Leela Hotels, Saatvik Solar, and Matrix Clothing, further reinforcing its capabilities across the hospitality and industrial automation domains.

With its expanding portfolio in BFSI, hospitality, and industrial sectors, Delta ITN is poised to generate over Rs 50 crore in revenue from this vertical alone in the coming fiscal year.