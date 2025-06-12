Delta IT Network Powers Mother Dairy’s Digital Transformation across 30 Locations with Lenovo Ai Solutions

Delta IT Network (Delta ITN) has successfully completed a nationwide IT transformation project for Mother Dairy, leveraging Lenovo’s AI-enabled enterprise computing solutions across 30 of its facilities.

Mother Dairy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, operates numerous production plants across India. As part of its digital upgrade, Delta ITN deployed over 600 latest-generation Lenovo AI-enabled laptops and desktops, valued at Rs 4 crore.

These installations spanning from north to south and east to west of India were commissioned over the past two quarters. All deployed Lenovo systems come with a four-year comprehensive warranty.

Delta ITN not only upgraded end-user systems but also developed on-site infrastructure, supporting both operational automation and internal IT enablement across Mother Dairy’s plants. Speaking to the media, Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO of Delta IT Network, said: “In alignment with our sustainability initiatives, we facilitated the responsible disposal of outdated IT assets as recyclable e-waste, while replacing them with new Ai-enabled computing devices. Enterprise clients today prefer Ai-ready systems as they offer significantly enhanced performance at a marginal cost difference compared to conventional setups.”

He emphasised that Ai-enabled computing is becoming the standard,

helping clients optimise operations and improve profitability.

“Among tech refresh products, mobility solutions—particularly laptops—are leading demand. With strong partnerships with Lenovo and HP, we are confident of achieving Rs 200 crore in revenue by the end of this fiscal year,” Chauhan added.

Delta ITN also recently completed a tech refresh project for The Leela, a luxury hotel chain in India, deploying HP & Lenovo PCs, Servers and Storage solutions for administrative functions, alongside Apple iPads to enhance guest engagement.The company plans to upgrade several other Leela properties across the country in the coming months.

Mother Dairy officials expressed satisfaction with the deployment, stating

that the revamped infrastructure has significantly boosted plant operations

and automation. With a growing portfolio of successful enterprise transformations,Delta ITN continues to solidify its reputation as a trusted digital partner in the enterprise and industrial automation sectors.

Looking ahead, Delta ITN is targeting Rs 50 crore in revenue from the tech refresh vertical in FY25, underscoring its strategic focus and growth trajectory in this high-potential segment.