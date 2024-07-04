Delta IT Networks beefs up IT systems at 2 plants of Saatvik Solar

Saatvik Solar has become increasingly IT savvy, thanks to their close association with the Delta IT Network, (Delta ITN) a Delhi NCR-based IT Solutions Enterprise and a leading IT system integrator, providing professional services in network and security and analytics consultancy, managed services and outsourcing.



After putting into place Saatvik’s first comprehensive IT structure in Ambala, pegged at Rs 80 lakhs – Delta ITN is working towards upgrading their second project, which is also close to Ambala. The two projects are estimated at Rs two crore and should be concluded within six months.

Mr Vikrant Diwan, Vice President, Delta IT Networks, told the media that their company had designed a very strong IT infra solution for Saatvik Solar at Ambala. “Delta is more like a consultant than just a system integrator. We have designed their entire IT infrastructure. These include data center, cloud storage, server and storage, endpoint security, security surveillance with command control room and package solutions.”

According to him, Saatvik is one of the fastest growing organizations, committed to Make in India, producing and designing solar panels. “As we all know, PM Narendra Modi is emphasizing solar energy panels and Saatvik has grown more than 10 times in the last three years, if you look at the company’s financial structure,” Vikrant Diwan said.

Earlier, Saatvik was very basic in IT infrastructure and in the use of technologies like enterprise resource planning or ERP and customer relationship management or CRM, which also lacked strong infrastructure. It was difficult to manage their day-to-day IT operations. This is where Delta came into the picture.

According to Diwan, to scale up the processes, his team was at the second Ambala project, where they are developing a new plant. “We are putting into place an operational data center, offering them comprehensive IT infra solutions.'”

Expressing satisfaction, Mr Deepak Kaul, COO at Satvik Solar said, “Delta has good tie-ups with global brands. Vikrant and his team have advised us, installed and commissioned the IT systems and have delivered a good solution for our two plants.”

In today’s times, enterprises that automate core business processes typically look at two main software solutions, enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management. ERP helps companies run successful businesses by connecting their financial and operational systems to a central database, while CRM helps manage how customers interact with their businesses.

Elaborating, Vikrant said Delta offered suitable consultation, installing their operations and cyber security systems. Delta has also provided physical security by installing 200 cameras at their Ambala factory premises as well, along with a smart access control system to monitor and keep an eye at all entries and exits.

The Delta Vice President said that Satvik’s plant is expected to come up within the next few months near Ambala and has huge potential.

He pegged the cost to Rs 1 crore, which coupled together with the first plant, could touch the Rs 2 crore mark.



Delta’s technical partners include Cisco for networking solutions, Sophos for gateway security, Seqrite endpoint, Hikvision for CCTV and Access Control, while all the computer products including storage and servers are supplied by HP India.