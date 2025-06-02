Delta signs strategic renewable energy pact to accelerate net-zero vision

Delta Electronics India signed a future-oriented Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to significantly scale up its renewable energy usage, marking a major step toward decarbonising its operations. Facilitated by Ventus Energy Consultancy Private Limited, this strategic transition is projected to reduce Delta’s carbon footprint by approximately 6979 metric tons annually.

Under the agreements, Delta will source a combined 9.6 million units of wind-generated power annually to power its manufacturing and operational facilities in Tamil Nadu. This transition is expected to significantly reduce the company’s dependence on fossil fuel-based electricity and cut approximately 6,979 metric tons of carbon emissions annually, as per conservative industry estimates.

Benjamin Lin, President of Delta Electronics India, said, “At Delta, we believe in leading by example. Integrating renewable energy into our operations aligns our growth with India’s climate goals and accelerates our global net-zero vision. Collaborations like these are key to building a resilient and responsible energy ecosystem.”

The electricity will be sourced from wind farms located in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, and Tiruppur, and supplied via TANGEDCO’s grid under a 12-year agreement.

Delta’s ESG initiatives are deeply embedded into its business operations. Delta’s energy-efficient products enabled global electricity savings of over 45.5 billion kWh between 2010 and 2023—resulting in 23.84 million tons of CO₂ emissions avoided. In 2023 alone, the company achieved a 39% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions compared to its 2021 baseline.

Mr. Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director, Delta Electronics India, stated “Sustainability is central to Delta’s purpose. These PPAs are more than transactions—they are part of a long-term strategy to decarbonise our operations and contribute meaningfully to India’s green transition. They also reaffirm our commitments under global frameworks like RE100 and the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).”

Delta has also built 35 certified green buildings and operates two net-zero certified data centers globally. It continues to invest in net-zero factories, smart grids, energy storage, and renewable integration, particularly in its Indian operations.

Supporting India’s Green Industry Ecosystem

By collaborating with Ventus Energy Consultancy.Delta is promoting a cross-industry model for renewable energy partnerships. The move supports India’s national commitment to 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power capacity by 2030 and the broader transition toward decentralised, sustainable energy systems.

Ms. Rachna Kango, Senior Director – ESG & Strategic Marketing, Delta Electronics India, stated “Delta is proud to partner with forward-looking enterprises like Ventus Energy Consultancy to accelerate clean energy transition. These collaborations reflect our belief in inclusive, stakeholder-driven sustainability and demonstrate how ESG goals can be met through innovative and region-specific energy solutions.”

Vijayabaskaran, Director, Ventus Energy Consultancy said, “With over 15 years of experience in renewable energy and a portfolio managing 750+ MW of wind and solar assets across Tamil Nadu, Ventus Energy Consultancy is proud to support Delta Electronics in its journey toward industrial decarbonisation. As Delta’s renewable energy demand grows, we are committed to enabling this scale-up through strategic power procurement and regulatory alignment.”

Delta’s roadmap includes expanding renewable sourcing across its Indian facilities, exploring smart grid innovations, and implementing real-time energy monitoring powered by Delta’s own automation and IoT technologies. With 81,000+ employees, 73 R&D centers, and 55 manufacturing sites globally, Delta continues to lead by embedding sustainability into its growth strategy. This collaboration strengthens Delta’s RE100 pathway while reinforcing Ventus’s role as a trusted sustainability partner in India’s energy transition.