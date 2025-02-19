Deutsche India drives global banking innovation with cutting-edge tech solutions

India is at the heart of Deutsche Bank’s technology transformation, shaping the future of global banking through ground-breaking innovation. This commitment was brought to life at the bank’s flagship ‘Bank on Tech’ event, where Deutsche India—Deutsche Bank’s global technology hub—unveiled cutting-edge solutions developed by its India-based teams.

The event brought together Deutsche Bank’s global technology leadership and highlighted how India is driving innovation across Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and Generative AI. These advancements are central to Deutsche Bank’s vision of becoming a digital-first, data-secure, and customer-centric bank.

Speaking at the event, Bernd Leukert, Chief Technology, Data, and Innovation Officer at Deutsche Bank, emphasised the transformative power of technology in banking. “Technology is at the heart of everything we do, and the innovations we’re seeing today are redefining the future of banking,” he said. “Our investments in global talent and digital capabilities are unlocking new possibilities for our clients.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dilipkumar Khandelwal, Global CIO Corporate Functions, Deutsche Bank and CEO, Deutsche India, highlighted the importance of a unified global approach. “Our technology strategy is built on collaboration across our global teams, each contributing unique expertise and innovation,” he stated. “Our skilling programs and university partnerships ensure our teams remain at the forefront of technology, delivering impactful solutions for the bank and our clients.”



Beyond innovation, Deutsche Bank remains committed to investing in its workforce. Reskilling and upskilling initiatives, along with partnerships with educational institutions, ensure employees are equipped to thrive in an evolving tech landscape.



The ‘Bank on Tech’ event stands testament to Deutsche Bank’s commitment to technology, its investment in talent and the pivotal role India plays in shaping the future of banking.