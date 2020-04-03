Devices from Poly that enable WFH

Read Article

Below are a few of the offerings from Poly for remote workers. The company’s range of headsets, audio and video conferencing solutions are aimed at making WFH easier. Some of these end points are compatible with Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Poly Studio X30 – The Poly Studio X30 is an all-in-one video bar ideal for small meeting rooms or home offices. It supports 4K UHD video and has built-in wireless content sharing capabilities. The product is extremely simple to use with support for leading cloud video services such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams natively built right in. It does not require PC/Mac to connect and voices are heard crisp and clear; X30’s built-in, wireless content sharing option lets users share from their devices without the need for cables or pucks.

Eagle Eye Mini Camera – This feature-rich camera has been engineered for business-class performance in personal and small room environments. The EagleEye Mini camera mounts on the wall or on the top or the bottom of a display, for comfortable eye-contact for everyone in the room. The product features high definition 1080p video, electronic pan, tilt and 4x zoom for an image that remains at the highest capable resolution even when it is fully zoomed. Additionally, EagleEye Mini brings forth true color hue saturation, backlight compensation, and autofocus optimized for smaller environments to provide accurate, sharp, life-like images.

Voyager 5200 headset – The Plantronics Voyager 5200 is a compact headset that has hands-free controls, including a simple whisper of “answer” or “ignore” when it comes to calls coming through. A button has also been included to mute or unmute calls, and the Amazon Alexa voice assistant is integrated. The product features WindSmart technology that is geared towards wiping out as much external noise including wind and talking, a crucial element to make outside calls clear. The inbuilt microphone will also adapt depending on noise levels.

Voyager 8200 headset- With its contemporary, boomless design and active noise canceling, Voyager 8200 UC blocks out background noise so that customers can concentrate on their work or on their call, in comfort and style. The product features soft ear cushions, 24 hours of listening time and a 3.5 mm audio cable which allows customers to play music whether they’re in the office, home, on a flight or on the go.

Calisto speakerphone- The simple-to-use Calisto lets customers collaborate easily. Ready right out of the box, the speakerphone seamlessly connects with laptop via USB or with smartphones via Bluetooth. Intuitive touch-sensitive call controls let customers answer, end, mute and control volume with ease, while the Bluetooth clearing function ensures new users can easily connect.