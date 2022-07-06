DigiBoxx appoints Mohua Mitra as Chief Product Officer

Digiboxx announced the appointment of Mohua Mitra as the Chief Product Officer. Prior to joining DigiBoxx, Mohua Mitra has been associated with Hitachi Consulting (IN, UK & UAE) for 11 years as a Technical Architect and Manager.

In her new role, Mohua will focus on strategy, execution, attaining higher efficiency levels, further innovation and automation into the core product offerings at DigiBoxx. She brings over 21 years of experience in SaaS (Software as a Service), PaaS (Platform as a Service) and BI (Business Intelligence).

“We are excited to have Mohua join DigiBoxx. She brings with her technical prowess and expertise in implementing solutions in international markets, which will help us take our product offerings to the next level,” said Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx.

Mohua has majored in Physics from Jadavpur University, with a post graduate degree in Radio Physics & Electronics from the Institute of Radio Physics and Electronics (INRAPHEL), Calcutta University. She found her calling in IT consulting very early in her career, working for companies like TCS, Oracle, PwC and IBM as a techno-functional consultant before moving to Hitachi Consulting and now DigiBoxx.

“It has been a long rewarding career, spanning various geographies including the US, UK, and the UAE. I think it was time for me to embark on a new journey where I can lend my experience to a Made in India service and make it a global product. I thank the DigiBoxx leadership for their confidence in me and look forward to working with the vibrant team,” shared Mohua Mitra.