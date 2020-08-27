DigiCert eliminates annual per- TLS certificate purchases, announces a new Multi-year Plan

Read Article

DigiCert announced a new Multi-year Plan of up to six-year coverage for TLS certificate purchases in the DigiCert CertCentral TLS Manager. Multi-year Plan simplifies certificate purchasing and renewal processes for customers and partners ahead of Sept. 1, when browsers will shorten maximum certificate lifetimes to one year. Multi-year Plan eliminates the need for annual per-certificate purchases, helps achieve cost savings through discounts and takes advantage of CertCentral automation.

Multi-year Plan is currently available for purchase from DigiCert authorized partners and in CertCentral. Customers can take advantage of the offer by signing up for the industry’s leading TLS Manager, CertCentral.

“DigiCert is uniquely positioned to support India’s digital certificate needs for websites, enterprise authentication and encryption, and protecting IoT devices. What we offer through our partners and our global technology is unmatched in India,” said Ray Garnie, DigiCert Senior Vice President, APAC. “We aim to empower companies across verticals with our offerings. DigiCert’s one of a kind Multi-year Plan will allow customers to purchase an OV or EV certificate, set up an ACME client and fully manage the entire payment lifecycle within CertCentral.”

“DigiCert Multi-year Plan simplifies certificate management for our partners and customers, particularly amid the continued demand for shortening certificate lifetimes,” said Jeremy Rowley, Chief of Product at DigiCert. “Currently, we enable customers and partners with flexible certificate lifetimes as short as hours via our APIs. With Multi-year Plan in CertCentral, we are extending this capability to enable customers and partners to take advantage of varying certificate servicing times through our growing automation functionality, while enjoying simplified renewal processes and discounted pricing for up to six years.”

DigiCert offers Multi-year Plan for up to six years for TLS certificates, allowing customers to avoid the hassles of corporate procurement processes each year and enjoy discounts with each year of coverage that they select. Using CertCentral, customers can set automated renewals for each year of their service.

Multi-year Plan helps organizations further reduce certificate outages with available CertCentral automation and will ensure they can take advantage of time-saving capabilities like:

● Supports new orders for almost any ACME client running on the customer server

● Automation and discovery across multiple servers for larger-scale networks

● The ability to utilize sensors for easy-to-manage, scalable ACME deployments

● Seamless integration with OEM solutions such as F5, Citrix, NetScaler, A10 as well as popular server orchestration and management platforms

● Customizable automation through APIs to integrate DigiCert tools and your system

● Auto-renew configuration via CertCentral console

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com