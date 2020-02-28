DigiCert Introduces DigiCert CertCentral Partner, an Upgraded TLS Certificate and Business Manager for Channel Partners

Read Article

DigiCert Inc. is upgrading channel partners to DigiCert CertCentral Partner, a comprehensive TLS certificate management solution for cloud and hosted environments. CertCentral helps partners customize and automate all stages of lifecycle management for their end customers, as well as easily deliver new features and solutions, while simplifying business management.

CertCentral Partner offers an updated API that lets partners easily integrate key features into their own offerings for their customers. Pre-validation capabilities, as well as support for change orders during order processing, help improve business agility. Using CertCentral, partners can support multiple sub-accounts under a main account, simplifying management of customer accounts, ordering, payments and other processes.

“DigiCert CertCentral Partner is part of our comprehensive strategy to support our partners with world-class technology and services to help them succeed,” said Philip Antoniadis, executive vice president of worldwide sales at DigiCert. “Many of our partners are already experiencing compelling business outcomes, including new growth and organizational efficiencies.”

“ Partners have distinct requirements for managing customers’ digital certificates, and DigiCert CertCentral Partner helps them better address each customer’s specific needs,” said Tobias Zatti, product manager at DigiCert. “CertCentral Partner helps partners simplify and expedite their selling processes while delivering a superior experience to end customers to set the stage for growth, new revenue and upsell opportunities.”

CertCentral Partner provides an advanced set of account management tools for better TLS certificate deployment to end customers. Leading features allow partners to:

• access all certificate types from one place, through an advanced API, to better address end customer requirements and easily build new solutions that help drive growth;

• take advantage of flexible ordering processes, including order changes, for improved efficiency, enhanced agility and an improved experience for end customers;

• gain 360-degree visibility through an easy-to-use UI that provides fast access to everything they require in just a few clicks; and

• view and use a comprehensive library of documentation with API details, technical support and more.

DigiCert has received an enthusiastic response from partners who have deployed CertCentral Partner to support certificate management for their end customers.

“DigiCert CertCentral Partner is a fantastic, progressive upgrade for us,” said Einar Ágúst Baldvinsson, system administrator at Sensa ehf. “Its intuitive UI gives you quick access to all the features you need in just a few clicks. Ordering certificates in CertCentral takes far less time than before. It is feature-rich and greatly improves the service level that we are able to provide to our customers.”

“The streamlined API gives us access to more products than before,” said Marco Hoffmann, head of product management & domain registrar services at InterNetX. “With enhanced features like pre-validation and the detailed document library, DigiCert CertCentral Partner makes our daily tasks a lot easier.”