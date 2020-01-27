Digisol adds over 100 Products under its Cash Karo loyalty program

DIGISOL Systems Ltd., a provider of IT Networking solutions launched 2.1 version of its Digisol Cash Karo App by adding over 100 products and new features in order to give opportunity to earn even more cash rewards not just to electrician but also to channel A community. Earlier only Digisol structured cabling products were part of Digisol Cash Karo program, however the company has now added Channel Active Networking range of products like Unmanaged, Managed Switches, GPON/GEPON OLT/ONU, Media Converters, Access Points, controllers, Broadband Router, ADSL/VDSL Routers & structured cabling products to the list.

The Digisol Cash Karo App has got an update with Version 2.1. The new version comes with a refreshed look, user-friendly interface and provides exclusive Republic Day offers where users can win exciting prizes like Mixer Grinder on accomplishing 10,000 points.

Since its launch in October 2019, 20,000+ electricians have downloaded the app and they have been earning cash rewards up to 5000 to 10000 every month. Various engaging activities are also conducted on app so electricians can win Digisol goodies apart from cash users rewards. By next month, a referral program will be introduced on the app where users can earn points by sharing referral Code with a new user.

Digisol has been constantly working towards making the Digisol Cash Karo App more user-friendly by adding advance features and introducing engagement activities.