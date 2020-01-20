Digisol extends its FTTH offerings

In order to meet consumers’ growing demand of high bandwidth connectivity, DIGISOL Systems has expanded its FTTH solution offerings and launches a 4 Port GPON OLT DG-GO4304-4E2SFPP. The newly launched OLT is ideal for Fiber-to-the-Home solution, enabling users to access high-speed internet connection with Layer 2 and Layer 3 functionality & can connect upto 512 ONUs.

The DG-GO4304-4E2SFPP OLT is designed for network environments that require compact high performance and low port density and easy installation. It attributes 4GE (copper) and 2 SFP/SFP+ (1GE/10GE) slots independent interfaces for uplink and 4* PON ports with each port supporting 128 ONUs under 1:128 split ratio.

Featuring 1U height 19 inch rack mount product comes with a highly compact design that saves a lot of space compared to large OLTs traditionally used in networks. It can be deployed closer to end-users at places like Smart residential & commercial buildings for flexible installation and easy deployment. The OLT provides Dual power supply backup to ensure reliable operation of equipment. The OLT can be used in “Triple-Play”, Surveillance, Enterprise LAN and IoT applications.