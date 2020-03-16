DIGISOL introduces cost-effective solution for industrial applications, launches DG-IS1010F industrial unmanaged switch

Read Article

DIGISOL Systems has extended its industrial grade switches portfolio by launching DG-IS1010F 8 Port Fast Ethernet Unmanaged Industrial Switch with one ethernet and one SFP Gigabit Uplink Ports. The newly launched cost-effective industrial switch is designed to support standard industrial applications without complex setup to make the network plug-and-play. With its compact design, DG-IS1010F is ideal for the field-site applications.

The DG-IS1010F un-managed industrial ethernet switch provides eight 100Mbps ethernet ports with 1 x 1000Mbps uplink ethernet port and 1x 1000 mbps uplink SFP port. This cost-effective solution provides copper and fiber connectivity based on field needs. Uplink ethernet port can connect with NVR and other high bandwidth device connectivity.

The DG-IS1010F switch is engineered to perform in harsh outdoor and industrial manufacturing environments. Featuring wavy metal shell with heat dissipation design, the switch meets the requirements in extreme environments. Attributing level 4 lightening protection, the switch can operate under wide temperature range from -40° to 75° C, it can be placed in almost any difficult environment. DG-IS1010F ensures highest reliability while delivering network speeds of up to 1000 Mbps to eliminate bottlenecks. In order to withstand harsh environments the switch also features IP30-rated metal enclosure. These compact switches are designed to offers a diversity of mounting options, whether on a DIN rail or on a wall, enabling users to make the most of the limited cabinet space.

This compact and fan-less design switch ensures silent operation and greater reliability. It is a cost-effective and energy-efficient solution to maintain optimal operating temperatures without causing much noise. The switches are equipped with dual power inputs to ensure better network stability – if one power source fails, the other will take over to keep your network up and running at all times. The DG-IS1010F industrial switch is priced at Rs. 10000/-comes with limited lifetime warranty.