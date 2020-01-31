DIGISOL launches high performance 8 port Managed Switch DG-GS4110

DIGISOL Systems extends its managed switching portfolio with the launch of DG-GS4110- an 8 port switch with 2 Gigabit SFP Ports. It is an intelligent network manageable switch designed for network environments that require high performance, high port density and easy for installation. It provides 8 Gigabit Ethernet and 2 Giga SFP ports.

The DG-GS4110 L2 managed switch comes with 20 Gbps switching capacity in order to ensure maximum uptime for data transfer. Wire-speed switching performance helps to take full advantage of existing high performance on PCs and laptops by significantly improving the responsiveness of applications and file transfer times. The device also has two Gigabit SFP ports for high speed uplinks to servers or backbones. The switch Supports 6KV input Surge protection, it ensures reliable and stable connectivity even during bad weather or thunderstorms.

This is a compact and fanless design switch that ensures silent operation and greater reliability. It is a cost-effective and energy-efficient solution to maintain optimal operating temperatures without causing much noise.

The newly launched managed switch comes with IEEE 802.1w Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol which provides a loop-free network and redundant links to the core network with rapid convergence, to ensure faster recovery from failed links, enhancing overall network stability and reliability. IEEE802.3ad Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP) increases bandwidth by automatically aggregating several physical links together as a logical trunk and providing load balancing and fault tolerance for uplink connections.

Traffic is prioritized according to 802.1p giving optimal performance to real time applications such as voice and video.

The DG-GS4110 L2 switch’s Port Security feature ensures access to switch ports based on MAC address. Thus, limiting the total number of devices from using a switch port and protects against MAC flooding attacks.