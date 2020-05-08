DIGISOL Systems appoints Sarvesh Mishra as Head of Sales and Marketing

Read Article

DIGISOL Systems, a leading provider of IT networking solutions, has appointed Sarvesh Mishra as the Head of Sales and Marketing. In this role, he will be responsible for developing sales & marketing strategies and driving growth by focusing on emerging market opportunities.

Announcing the appointment, K.R. Naik, Chairman and Founder DIGISOL Systems said, “We are delighted to have Sarvesh Mishra on board as the Head of Sales and Marketing. We are confident that his experience in Channel & Enterprise Business with competence of handling all India portfolio, will lead Digisol to greater heights.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sarvesh Mishra, Head of Sales and Marketing, added, “I am excited to be part of a leading made in India IT networking brand- Digisol that has been digitally empowering business across India. In this new role, I am looking forward to working with the team and contributing to accomplish business goals and objectives.”

Sarvesh Mishra is an industry Veteran with 25 years of experience in the networking & telecommunications industry, with a diverse experience of various key domains including Sales and Marketing, BD and Product Management of which 14+ years are with Schneider Electric India and early career stints with the companies like Wireworks, Subex Systems, New Video (Shaw Wallace Group).

