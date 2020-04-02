DIGISOL unveils 1200 Mbps ceiling mount access point

Read Article

DIGISOL Systems has unveiled DG-WM6305SIE2 a high performance 802.11ac 1200Mbps Ceiling Mount Access Point. The newly unveiled Access Point’s high output power design, PoE support, multiple operation modes, and easy deployment features makes it an ideal wireless solution for, small to medium business and enterprise environments.

The DG-WM6305SIE2 delivers reliable wireless performance with maximum wireless signal rates of up to 1200Mbps. The embedded antennas can provide optimal wireless coverage in 2.4GHz(300Mbps) and 5GHz(900Mbps) bands. It complies with IEEE 802.11ac standard and is backward compatible with IEEE 802.11b/g/n standard. The DG-WM6305SIE2 wireless AP support MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) and 4 Spatial Steams, greatly to improve the communication efficiency with Gigabit WAN & LAN port which enhances the sharing of files, photo, audio, video and gaming experience over wireless network. DG-WM6305SIE2 supports PoE, which helps in easy installation by eliminating the need of a dedicated power source.

DG-WM6305SIE2 Access Point can be configured to optimize network performance based on multiple operation modes: Access Point, Wireless Distribution System (WDS) with Access Point, and Wireless Client.

Using QoS (Quality of Service) Wi-Fi Multi-Media (WMM), DG-WM6305SIE2 ensures that all your applications that require better throughput and performance are inserted in queues with higher priority. Video and audio applications are given higher priority over other multimedia applications.

The High Performance DG-WM6305SIE2 Access Point is priced at Rs. 6999.