Digital Connexion announces approx 11 bn USD investment by 2030 in Andhra Pradesh for 1GW AI-native data centre

Digital Connexion announced an investment of US $11 Billion approximately over a period of five years till 2030 for building 1 Gigawatts state-of-the-art AI-native, purpose-built Data Centres in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh across 400 acres of land. Towards this, Digital Connexion has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, Government of Andhra Pradesh in Visakhapatnam.

Digital Connexion Data Centers are purpose-built to support seamless AI workloads empowering hyperscalers and enterprises with future-ready systems, robust substations, redundant power feeds, and rack densities to power the next decade of innovation. The company is building India’s next-generation digital infrastructure through AI-native, purpose-built data centres designed for unmatched performance, scalability, and sustainability. It has a campus in Chennai, and another that is being constructed in Mumbai’s Chandivali area. Both are strategically located for low-latency, carrier-neutral connectivity.

Aligned to India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, Digital Connexion is unlocking new possibilities towards driving innovation, impact, and sustainable growth and be the trusted digital infrastructure provider of India. Engineered to support high-performance computing and AI workloads, its facilities integrate renewable energy, efficient designs, and advanced cooling systems.