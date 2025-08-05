Digital Connexion launches India’s first NVIDIA DGX-ready Data Center in Chennai

Digital Connexion, a leading provider of scalable data center and interconnection solutions, has announced that its MAA10 facility in Ambattur, Chennai, has been officially certified under the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program — marking a significant milestone for AI infrastructure in India.

Purpose-built to handle high-density GPU and AI workloads, the MAA10 facility delivers advanced capabilities for AI training, inference, and accelerated computing. With its DGX-Ready certification, MAA10 joins a select global network of facilities optimized to support NVIDIA DGX systems, strengthening India’s growing AI ecosystem.

“The ability to process and manage data at scale is foundational to successful AI deployments,” said C R Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Connexion. “Our certification reinforces MAA10’s position as a purpose-built, high-performance environment engineered to aggregate, process, and manage large volumes of AI data, empowering enterprises to innovate at scale.”

Advertisement

Designed to global standards, MAA10 is compliant with ASHRAE W2 thermal guidelines and offers both air and liquid cooling support—making it ideal for next-generation high-density systems. The facility features a unique N+2C power architecture, ensuring enhanced uptime and reliability for mission-critical AI infrastructure.

As the adoption of AI accelerates across industries in India, the demand for infrastructure capable of managing vast data volumes continues to surge. According to the Data Gravity Index Report 2.0, Delhi alone is expected to generate 12.3k exabytes of data by the end of 2025—highlighting the urgency for advanced data aggregation and management solutions.

Through its integration with PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty’s global data center platform, MAA10 provides Indian enterprises with seamless access to an AI-optimized ecosystem, enabling them to overcome Data Gravity challenges and scale AI-driven innovation.

The facility also reflects a strong commitment to sustainability. With a TIA-942 Rated 3 certification and an IGBC Platinum rating, MAA10 is built to maintain critical operations even during maintenance, while aligning with best practices in energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

With dedicated infrastructure designed to support dynamic GPU load patterns, MAA10 is set to play a pivotal role in powering India’s AI ambitions.