Digital Realty’s Global Data Insights Survey 2025: India Doubles Down on AI, with 75% of businesses localising data and 60% prioritising sustainability in AI strategies

India is undergoing a transformative shift as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes a central pillar of enterprise strategy. According to new findings from Global Data Insights Survey by one of Digital Connexion’s parent companies Digital Realty, Indian businesses are shaping their AI journeys around three core priorities: data localisation, sustainability, and structured data strategies. The survey reveals that 75% of businesses are reshaping their infrastructure and site strategies with data at the helm. This underscores India’s emergence as a digital hub in the Asia-Pacific region, where 59% of companies already have a formal data strategy in place—well ahead of several global benchmarks.

Key highlights from India:

44% believe AI and machine learning are essential to unlocking data’s full potential.

75% are using data to inform infrastructure and location strategies—reshaping digital foundations.

60% say sustainability is the most critical factor shaping their AI strategy.

51% measure IT success through green credentials—underscoring a shift toward responsible tech adoption.

77% have embraced distributed data models to balance compliance and performance.

However, challenges remain. Nearly 52% of organisations report struggling to extract actionable insights due to fragmented data, and 51% say insufficient investment in data systems is impeding progress toward AI maturity. Sustainability has become a top priority for Indian businesses as they reshape their IT infrastructure—focusing on energy-efficient data centres and reduced consumption to meet environmental goals and boost green credentials. Businesses are redesigning infrastructure with environmental intent—46% now prioritise low Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) to enhance energy efficiency.