Digital transformation success: Sipchem and Wipro collaborate for major SAP S/4HANA implementation

Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem), a Saudi Arabian petrochemical company, and Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the successful completion of its digital transformation journey with the implementation of SAP S/4HANA.

The comprehensive transformation program covered Sipchem’s operations in both Saudi Arabia and Switzerland. The new system, built on RISE with SAP, incorporates SAP’s clean core strategy and uses best practices for the chemical industry. This created a unified, efficient decision-making environment and positions Sipchem as a future-ready enterprise with enhanced operational capabilities.

“The successful implementation of SAP S/4HANA underscores our unwavering commitment to adopting cutting-edge digital technologies and achieving operational excellence,” said Abdullah Saif Al-Saadoon, Chief Executive Officer, Sipchem. “This pivotal milestone is a highlight in the transformative era of digitalisation at Sipchem, enabling us to streamline our operations and enhance our competitive edge in the global market.”

Vinay Firake, Chief Executive Officer – Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Wipro Limited, said, “We are thrilled to work with Sipchem on their digital journey, leveraging our global expertise in end-to-end core transformation. With this successful implementation, Sipchem is better positioned to respond adeptly to market demands, foster innovation and pursue strategic growth opportunities.”

Wipro’s two-decade-long commitment to the region, and its impressive track record in the Energy and Oil & Gas sectors, is highlighted by its significant local presence, with hundreds of professionals in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to fostering local talent and driving end-to-end digital innovation.