DornTech Startup TSAW launches its logistics service division DRONECO

DroneTech company TSAW has announced the launch of its logistics arm DRONECO. The startup comes with a vision to recreate the logistics ecosystem by introducing a new and faster mode of transportation i.e., drones. DRONECO will facilitate point-to-point drone transport supply chain logistics services with the primary goal of delivering goods to customers in a timely manner. Backed by its parent drone manufacturing company, TSAW and its cloud-based UAV system DCIS (Drone Cloud Intelligence System), DRONECO intends to be the go-to last-mile logistics facilitator for e-commerce platforms, armed forces, medical suppliers and others.

Burdened with multiple constraints, logistics firms have long been experimenting with drones for end-to-end delivery. By bypassing the existing bottlenecks, DRONECO is all geared up to be the thought leader and one-stop solution with the desire to make deliveries economical and swift as well as to provide instant gratification to its clients. TSAW is co-founded by Kishan Tiwari and Rimanshu Pandey who have a stellar track record in the drone logistics segment with the ambition to bridge the gap between cultures and societies.

Commenting on the launch of the DRONECO, Kishan Tiwari, Co-Founder & CEO, TSAW said, “There has never been a better time to launch a platform like DRONECO, as India is on its way to becoming a global player in both demand and supply chain. This implies that we have a lucrative market for the application of our wide range of solution portfolios. Our ability to strategize and execute across multiple service lines as well as provide tailored solutions that span the entire drone logistics spectrum will set the industry benchmark. With our proven technological expertise, many reputed enterprises have already shown keen interest by signing contracts with us. Additionally, as the industry is on an expansion spree, we are eager to serve our clients while also creating job opportunities that will strengthen our talent pool.”

To enable efficient logistics, TSAW has developed multiple drone models capable of carrying up to 20 kg payload to a to distances ranging to a maximum of 120 km and is working on drones with longer range and higher payload capacity to further expand the offering. It has also tied up with partners for the last mile delivery post – a Hub-to-Hub delivery by Drones.

Speaking on the functionality of drones in the logistics sector, Rimanshu Pandey, Co-Founder & CTO, TSAW, said, “Drones are increasingly being viewed as a predominant future means of transport for a wide range of supply chain applications. Drones are poised to provide numerous advantages over traditional vehicles, including steady and high travel speed, no reliance on the physical road network, direct travel, and no exposure to traffic and congestion. Therefore, Drones are obliged to shorten shipping times and improve reliability and the responsiveness of logistics systems.”

“In light of ongoing urbanisation, a rapid increase in direct e-commerce deliveries, increasing spatial distribution, and levels of overcrowding, we are ecstatic and fully prepared to deliver our clients with top-notch service. On the other hand, the lack of resources for infrastructure improvements and the frequently underdeveloped road systems in rural and remote areas have given rise to several use cases for our drone delivery services, particularly for the distribution of essential supplies for armed personnel and emergency medical packages for hospitals” Kishan added.

DRONECO’s delivery ecosystem will include a wide range of hardware and software technologies, such as long-range drones, docking stations, charging pads, and integration with software technologies such as unpiloted traffic management and drone fleet tracking systems. Implementing existing data and information about restricted airspaces, ground topology, population density and weather, DRONECO will be able to create safe and secure drone flight paths on demand.

As the logistics startup works towards establishing its presence both nationally and internationally, it is also diligently customising its solutions to provide tailor-made short and long-term last-mile delivery services for all industries across different verticals. The mission statement of the startup is to provide clean and secure logistics solutions that serve to advance the betterment of humanity, businesses, economies and nations.