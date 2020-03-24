DoT norms relaxed; Ozonetel can enable IT and ITeS companies to work from home within 24 hours

Read Article

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has relaxed certain norms for Other Service Providers (OSPs) till April 30 to facilitate work from home (WFH) amid the coronavirus outbreak especially for IT and IT-enabled services companies. While the outbreak has disrupted businesses, corporates across sectors are asking their staff to work from home, however, many organizations are struggling in operationalizing WFH for their employees.

There are four ways in which this relaxation can help call centers move their operations to work-from-home.

Explaining these, Atul Sharma, Co Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Ozonetel said, “As per current regulation calls can be converted to VOIP and connected to agents’ phones within the OSP sites’ local network. The relaxation will allow organizations with OSP license to extend the call from OSP site to be connected to agents’ phones at their home over VPN. VPN will allow access of all the applications that are usually available to an agent at OSP site. Since Ozonetel’s Cloud Agent delivers all agent tools including a phone call in browser, it is a seamless transition. An agent can log into the application using a web browser and start taking calls.”

