DotPe launches a campaign to save the restaurant community during the pandemic

With restrictions and state government induced lockdown announced across the city to contain the second wave of the Covid 19 pandemic, the restaurant fraternity is striving to refrain from the brink of being crippled yet again. To help those businesses stay afloat, DotPe has rolled out a compelling video campaign #OrderDirect urges people to avoid using third party aggregator apps for ordering food from local restaurants and use DotPe’s platform to do it directly from them.

Established in 2020, DotPe offers a multitude of digital solutions to restaurant businesses and helps them with their payment and order related needs. It is a O2O tech platform that can eliminate various hassles like app download procedures and allowing users to commence ordering by scanning a QR code or ordering remotely via WhatsApp. The platform’s sophisticated enterprise grade technology has already empowered F&B players like McDonald’s, Starbucks, Haldiram’s, Social, among others.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Anurag Gupta, Co-founder and COO, DotPe said “With the second wave of the pandemic, the restaurant owners are once again struggling to keep their businesses alive. Many food aggregators are worsening the situation by introducing heavy commissions and guidelines that squeeze these businesses. This is why we want to encourage people to support the local restaurants and start ordering from them directly. The campaign revolves around motivating people to change the way they order food.”

“Over 10000 restaurants now on DotPe, customers can easily order directly using Whatsapp and support their local restaurants. This will not only help them survive the pandemic but also ensure that their staff can retain their means of living. In fact, if the deliveries for direct orders increase, the restaurant owners can employ more people and take control of their business. It is amazing to see the massive response we have been receiving for this video on various social media platforms. In the days to come, we are hoping that more and more people will come together as a community and order directly to support local businesses,” added Gupta.

