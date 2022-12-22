Doubtnut partners with SwiftChat to offer instant doubt-solving through a bot

Doubtnut, India’s top and only instant doubt-solving platform, has recently partnered with SwiftChat, India’s leading conversational AI platform, to enable students to solve and understand math and science problems in a language of their choice. All under 5 seconds. The Doubtnut bot on SwiftChat would allow students to take a picture of the problem and uses machine learning and image recognition to deliver the answers through short videos.

Students have rapidly moved to online learning due to the pandemic, and SwiftChat aims to make this shift in learning more effective by personalizing content, data, and information for key stakeholders in education. The Doubtnut bot is designed to bridge the gap between tutors and students through easily accessible conversational AI technology and quality content in vernacular languages.

The Doubtnut bot is live on the Swiftchat app and is accessible 24*7 to clarify students’ doubts on various subjects such as Maths, Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, etc. For classes 11th and 12th, additional subjects include Accounts, Business Studies, and Economics. Additionally, learners of all classes will have access to previous years’ papers, mock tests, and practice papers to prepare well enough for their exams with the bot.

The Doubtnut bot on the Swiftchat app will specifically assist students from standard 1st to 12th. Consequently, it will cover the curriculum of CBSE Boards, State Boards like Uttar Pradesh Board, Bihar Board, Gujarat Board, Rajasthan Board, and entrance exams like IIT-JEE and NEET in both English & Hindi Mediums.

Through this association, students using SwiftChat can also learn new concepts using Doubtnut’s vast video library in vernacular languages, including Hindi, Hinglish, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, and Assamese.

Sharing on this partnership, Tanushree Nagori, Co-founder, Doubtnut, said, “We believe that by launching the Doubtnut bot on SwiftChat, a large number of underserved students will be able to use our vast video resource library in rural as well as urban settings. Doubtnut had embarked on the bold mission of changing the education paradigm of the nation by providing equal access to quality education to every student living in every city, village, and town, irrespective of their socio-economic conditions. And we are sure this collaboration will help us reach one step closer to our goal.”

Speaking on the same, Dr. Rishabh Ranjan, Chief Data Scientist, SwiftChat, said, “This collaboration is a strategic move by both platforms, aligned with our honourable PM’s vision of enhancing students’ educational experiences through data-driven solutions. With the integration of the Doubtnut bot on SwiftChat, students will no longer have to spend time searching books or different reference materials to resolve their queries. Learning will become easy, interactive, and interesting for the students when combined with other knowledge bots already available on the SwiftChat platform.”

“Through this association, our shared vision is to improve learning outcomes for all students, especially those outside metropolitan cities,” Rishabh added.