Druva achieves 100% Growth in APJ fueled by rapid Cloud adoption and demand for improved business agility

Read Article

Druva, Inc, a Cloud Data Protection and Management is continuing to experience accelerated growth for its SaaS-based data protection solutions in Asia-Pacific and Japan. As businesses of all sizes increasingly utilize the region’s rapidly expanding cloud resources to re-imagine business operations, Druva has grown its data center workload revenue more than 100 percent in the last 12 months and has helped over 135 leading enterprises, including Adani Wilmar (India), NTT DATA (Japan), McConnell Dowell (Australia), Gold Peak (Hong Kong) and UNIADEX,Ltd. (Japan) successfully navigate their digital transformation initiatives with the industry’s leading cloud data protection platform. Druva is now focused on further accelerating growth through 2020 as the region demands alternatives to aging hardware and software-based legacy solutions.

According to a June 2020 estimate by IDC, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest revenue growth rate for cloud system and service management software between 2020-2024, outpacing both the Americas and EMEA. Regional businesses are managing exponentially more data compared to just two years ago, and are confronting ransomware risks that are nearly double compared to the rest of the world. Combined with rising data governance risks and regulations, organisations in APJ are looking for solutions to improve business operations, drive agility and scale with rapidly changing demands. In trusting Druva to manage and protect these sprawling environments, businesses can secure an increasingly remote workforce and bypass stalled supply chains and limitations of traditional data centers in light of the unprecedented pandemic situation.

“As businesses in APJ adopt remote operating models, there is an urgency to adopt new technologies, maintain business continuity and secure organizational and dispersed workforce data,” said Pete Yamasaki, Regional Vice President, APJ, Druva. “Regardless of the industry, sector or legacy, companies are turning to the cloud for the scale and technology it has to offer. Druva has successfully proven to businesses in APAC the value cloud data protection can offer compared to traditional hardware-based architectures. Druva’s powerful platform has enabled the region’s expanding businesses to protect data where it is being created – in the cloud – from anywhere with on-demand scalability, robust compliance capabilities and industry-leading security standards.”

With businesses in APJ looking to break free from the shackles of the data center and embrace cloud-first approach for rising data protection needs, Druva has helped more than 700 companies in the region move away from the investment-heavy and legacy approach to data protection.

“With Druva’s service-oriented model, we can easily add new data sources,” said Wai Chung, IT backup administrator, AmorePacific, Hong Kong. “We have holistic management of backups, reducing IT overhead, and can restore data at the granularity of just a single file. Based on our results, Druva’s backup technology is truly revolutionary. With its speed, scalability, and TCO savings, we now make decisions based on our business objectives rather than the restrictions of our legacy backup solution.”

To further support its growth in the region, Druva has also expanded Druva Compass, its partner program, in APJ. Committed to empowering partners and accelerating digital transformation of customers, regional partners will now be able to leverage expanded enablement resources, train through a robust accreditation curriculum, and streamline sales with industry-leading recurring margins. Key partners are critical to successful technology deployments and now will be positioned to help businesses navigate this unprecedented situation with market expertise and a leading solution to quickly and effectively deliver on the potential of the cloud for their customers.

“Customers are increasingly drawn to the public cloud infrastructure as they embark on their digital transformation journey,” said Nathan Lowe, Managing Director, ASI Solutions and a Druva Compass certified partner, Australia. “During such critical periods of migration, customers place their confidence in industry leaders with established technologies to enable a rapid and successful transition. In partnering with Druva Compass, our customers have the confidence to take the first step in their digital transformation journey.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com