Druva acquires SfApex to bolster Salesforce Data Protection and Governance

Read Article

Druva has announced the acquisition of sfApex, a leading Salesforce developer tools and data migration service provider. This integrated Druva solution brings customers the best of both technologies, including advanced data protection with sandbox management and data governance, delivered in the exact same way their CRM service is accessed – via a cloud-native SaaS platform.

Salesforce is the leading SaaS-based CRM and the second most widely adopted enterprise SaaS application, but since discontinuing its own recovery feature in July 2020, many customers are now facing increased risk of data loss, business disruption or irreparable brand damage. Druva, combined with sfApex, delivers comprehensive SaaS data protection and management for Salesforce with granular backup and data recovery as well as streamlined and automated migrations and improved tools for developers. As customers face increasingly stringent compliance regulation, Druva Cloud Platform delivers enhanced data privacy capabilities to keep pace with all of today’s changing needs.

“Salesforce is critical to every organization: the data stored within it fuels growth, ensures strong customer relationships, and helps identify opportunities to expand relationships,” said Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO, Druva. “Given its sensitivity and potential business impact, keeping this data available and compliant is a business critical function. The addition of sfApex, and their team’s deep expertise, to the Druva family brings a compelling and powerful solution to customers to help ensure they meet today’s dynamic business demands without ever having to worry about the lights going out.”

“After years as a developer on Salesforce, in 2012 my co-founders and I recognized an opportunity to improve the platform’s data protection and governance for sandbox environments,” said Kashyap Patel, founder, sfApex. “Since then, the power of Salesforce data has only grown, and we are incredibly excited to join the Druva family and expand these capabilities even further. Combining the strengths of sfApex with Druva’s extensive resources and industry leadership, we are committed to bringing a best-in-class experience and innovations to protect Salesforce customers’ most critical data.”

In addition to enhanced backup and recovery for Salesforce data, customers will benefit from data protection and governance support for Salesforce sandboxes, and the ability to more effectively manage CRM data, reducing risk to production environments. This includes automated testing and developer sandbox creation with seeded data in seconds without impacting production workloads, and the ability to mask existing data in order to remain compliant with privacy requirements. Together, these capabilities will allow users to accelerate Salesforce developer cycles by up to 40 percent.

Customers will also be able to benefit from the full breadth of the Druva Cloud Platform with the ability to protect data from other leading SaaS applications including Microsoft365, Google Workspace and Slack within a single platform, gaining complete visibility for governance, compliance and recovery across cloud, data center and endpoint workloads. Druva’s end-to-end enterprise security helps ensure customer data remains safe with encryption in flight and at rest, separation of data and metadata, and FedRAMP, HIPAA and SOC2 certifications. Druva can also help dramatically lower TCO through a subscription-based pricing model, intelligent storage tiering, global availability and no hardware, software or long-term commitments required.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]