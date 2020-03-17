DXC Technology appoints Nachiket Sukhtankar as MD of India Business Operations

Read Article

DXC Technology has appointed Nachiket Sukhtankar as managing director of the company’s business operations in India, effective immediately. He reports to Vinod Bagal, executive vice president, Global Transformation.

Sukhtankar brings over 25 years of experience in business strategy, management and leadership at both the regional and global levels. He has worked in the technology and IT services sector with TCS, Infosys and, most recently, Accenture.

“Our business operation in India is critically important to our global customers and company, and Nachiket brings the proven experience and leadership to deliver results that contribute to DXC’s success. Having worked with him previously, I know he will make a tremendous difference,” Bagal said.

Responsible for leading DXC’s India Delivery Center operations, Sukhtankar will focus on driving efficiencies, performance and satisfaction while delivering innovative technology solutions to customers. He will work to improve DXC’s business leadership and competitive position in India, and help define and implement the company’s global delivery and innovation center strategy, in support of DXC’s focus on the enterprise technology stack.

“This is an exciting time in our industry and at DXC, which is well positioned to grow in this rapidly changing marketplace,” Sukhtankar said. “I look forward to contributing to DXC’s mission and strategic focus on customers, people and operational execution.”

Sukhtankar holds a master’s degree in economics from Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, as well as economics and business, from Lafayette College.