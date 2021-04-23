DXC Technology collaborates with ICT Academy to further virtual education and employment in rural India

Read Article

DXC Technology has announced a new collaboration with ICT Academy, a not for profit initiative of the government of India in collaboration with the state governments and industries, to train 7500 rural school teachers on digital teaching skills and 10,000 graduating women students on advanced IT skills.

The ‘Rural Teachers Empowerment Program’ will equip 7500 school teachers with digital training knowhow to help them deliver virtual classes to students effectively. This initiative will benefit teachers from Assam, Jammu, Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry in India. The program aims to improve the quality of education in the rural belts of the country.

The ‘Women Empowerment Program’ will help in imparting modern information technology skills to 10,000 graduating women from tier II, III and rural regions of India. These skills will enhance their employability and entrepreneurship capabilities.

Lokendra Sethi, HR Head, DXC Technology said, “Education is a key focus area for DXC, and we place added emphasis on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) skills enhancement among primary and secondary school and college students. This year, our focus is on promoting advanced IT skills amongst communities that need access to streamlined education means. Both these programs for teachers and women students align with the DXC goal of building a strong and inclusive future for the country. We are proud to collaborate with ICT Academy in bringing about systematic change in digital literacy in rural India.”

M Sivakumar, CEO, ICT Academy said, “The economic divide is a great challenge for every developing nation in the world. The growing technology and catastrophic events further expand the polarisation and create social issues in terms of education for all, gender equality, access to technology, and so on. The timely support will help balance the divide by providing quality education, enhancing the skills of the future workforce, and improving the digital skills of citizens. We thank DXC Technology for its support in implementing two major programs that target rural teachers and women students. ICT Academy focuses on faculty development and student skill development as their core objectives. I believe this will create a positive impact in the society touching the lives of thousands of rural students and underserved women.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]