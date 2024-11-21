Dynatrace Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association  

Dynatrace, has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) to provide customers with enhanced cloud security solutions through continuous innovation and collaboration with Microsoft and other MISA members. MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft security technology to better defend mutual customers against cyber threats, which are rapidly increasing. According to recent Dynatrace research, nearly 72% of CISOs have faced application security incidents in the past two years.

Dynatrace was nominated to MISA because of its powerful integration with Microsoft’s SIEM solution, Microsoft Sentinel. Dynatrace delivers comprehensive observability and security, offering vital insights that simplify cloud complexity and empower organisations to proactively combat evolving cyber threats. By merging the insights from Dynatrace with Microsoft Sentinel, organisations gain a more holistic understanding of their security posture. As a result, SecOps teams can detect application attack attempts more effectively, streamline incident management, and proactively mitigate issues as part of their efforts to keep their cloud-native environments secure and their business operations resilient.

“As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated and frequent, it’s imperative for organisations to proactively defend their IT environments,” said Jay Snyder, SVP, Global Partner and Alliances at Dynatrace. “With Dynatrace, teams gain end-to-end observability and security across all workloads. They can automatically identify vulnerabilities, measure risks, and leverage advanced analytics and automation to mitigate issues. As a MISA member, we look forward to collaborating with Microsoft and other members to develop best practices, share insights, and drive innovation in cloud-native security. We are excited to deepen our relationship with Microsoft, reaffirming our commitment to helping organisations innovate securely.”

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. “Our members, like Dynatrace, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organisations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.