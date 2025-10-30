Dynatrace recognized as a leader in 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for digital experience monitoring

Dynatrace has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) for the second consecutive year. Among 14 evaluated vendors, Dynatrace was positioned furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis, underscoring its continued innovation in delivering real-time digital experience insights.

“Digital experiences are now the foundation of customer engagement,” said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer, Dynatrace. “We believe this recognition from Gartner reflects our unwavering commitment to helping organizations turn complexity into clarity through AI-driven observability—enabling faster action, reliability, and trust across digital ecosystems.”

Dynatrace’s consistent leadership extends across Gartner’s ecosystem of reports. The company was also recognized as the only Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Digital Experience Monitoring, and named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, where it ranked highest for Ability to Execute. In the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Observability Platforms report, Dynatrace achieved top scores in Cost Optimization (4.32/5), Site Reliability Engineering (4.3/5), Business Insights (4.3/5), and AI Engineering (4.29/5).

As digital ecosystems grow increasingly complex, Dynatrace continues to lead with innovations that leverage AI and automation to optimize performance, accelerate root-cause analysis, and enhance customer experience outcomes.

With its unified observability platform, Dynatrace empowers enterprises to analyze, automate, and innovate faster, helping them transform cloud complexity into competitive advantage.