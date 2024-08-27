E2E Cloud and AIC-IIIT Kottayam join hands to boost the Indian startup ecosystem

E2E Cloud has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AIC-IIIT Kottayam. The AIC-IIIT Kottayam Foundation is a non-profit Sec.8 company; the centre provides mentoring and training to entrepreneurs. This partnership aims to nurture and accelerate the growth of deep tech and AI startups across India.

Through this collaboration, startups will gain access to E2E Cloud’s unmatched cloud GPU infrastructure, ranging from HGX H100 and A100 cloud GPUs, to InfiniBand-powered cluster configurations like 64xH100 (Deep64) and 2048xH100. As part of the agreement, E2E Cloud will offer cloud GPU resources, workshops, guidance, mentorship, and technical support to AI startups incubated at AIC-IIIT Kottayam.

This alliance is set to create a robust ecosystem for AI startups at IIIT Kottayam, enabling them to leverage state-of-the-art technology to develop scalable and effective solutions. “We are thrilled to collaborate with AIC-IIIT Kottayam. Our goal is to empower the deep-tech startups being incubated at AIC-IIIT Kottayam with our advanced AI-first infrastructure, along with additional support structures to help them scale. We’re proud to join forces with AIC-IIIT Kottayam to foster and strengthen the AI startup ecosystem in India,” said Kesava Reddy, CRO of E2E Cloud.

Dr Shajulin Benedict, Director of AIC IIIT Kottayam Foundation noted: “Leveraging cloud-based computational resources can heavily reduce the initial operational costs of startups. AIC-IIIT Kottayam is proud to join hands with E2E to nourish our dynamic startups and contribute to creating a self-reliant nation.”

E2E Cloud is proactively exploring collaborations with top incubators and accelerators across the country to accelerate AI development in India and bolster the growth of the startup ecosystem. The partnership between E2E Cloud and AIC-IIIT Kottayam is anticipated to be instrumental in shaping the future of AI startups in India, fostering innovation, and advancing technological progress on a global scale.