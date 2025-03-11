E2E Cloud launches Sovereign Cloud Platform, empowering nations and enterprises with complete cloud control

E2E Cloud has announced the launch of its Sovereign Cloud Platform, an AI-powered cloud solution designed to give enterprises, governments, and data centers full control over their digital infrastructure. The platform addresses growing concerns around data sovereignty, vendor lock-in, and cloud technology sanctions, offering a secure and scalable alternative for organisations looking to build and manage their own cloud environments.

With increasing geopolitical uncertainties, organisations relying on foreign cloud providers face risks such as service disruptions and compliance challenges. Hidden costs and limited control further hinder operational efficiency. E2E Cloud’s Sovereign Cloud Platform provides a strategic solution, enabling organisations to build AI-first public or private cloud ecosystems with complete autonomy, security, and scalability.

Sovereign Cloud offers over 50 cloud services, including Compute, Object Storage, VPC, Block Storage, Auto Scaling, Load Balancer, Database as a Service, Function as a Service (FaaS), Parallel File System, and AI/ML capabilities. It seamlessly integrates NVIDIA H200, H100, L40s, and L4 GPUs, optimising AI and machine learning workloads. Enterprises benefit from total data sovereignty, ensuring compliance with national and industry regulations, while enterprise-grade security features provide encryption, access controls, and advanced cybersecurity protections.

Designed for seamless scalability, the platform supports small deployments to large-scale hyperscaler environments, with proven performance in AI, enterprise, and cloud-native applications.

“With increasing concerns around data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and AI-driven workloads, enterprises and governments need a trusted cloud platform that offers complete control over their infrastructure,” said Tarun, Co-founder & Managing Director at E2E Networks.

“The Sovereign Cloud Platform provides a high-performance, AI-ready, and fully compliant cloud designed to meet the secured and regulatory needs of modern Indian enterprises” said Seema Ambastha, Chief Executive of L&T Data Center and Cloud Business.