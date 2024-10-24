E2E Networks Accelerates Generative AI Revolution in India with NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs

E2E Networks, announced that it is the first to bring NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs to the Indian market. E2E has a history of leading with large-scale AI infrastructure solutions, and today, E2E Cloud is used by some of the most ambitious startups, SMEs and large businesses from India, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the US.

Generative AI is poised to contribute up to USD 1.5 trillion to India’s GDP by 2030 – and the introduction of NVIDIA H200 GPUs will enable businesses to scale up the training and inference of their generative AI applications, thereby accelerating the pace of the AI industrial revolution. E2E is strategically well placed to participate in INDIA ai’s mission to support cutting-edge research and foster an ecosystem that democratises computing access and develops indigenous AI capabilities while supporting the growth of the country’s startup ecosystem.

The NVIDIA H200 GPU cluster, interconnected with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking, is engineered to advance generative AI. It offers 4.8 TB/s of memory bandwidth and 141 GB of GPU memory capacity, and delivers up to 1.9X higher inference performance compared with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs. Designed to meet the growing demand for real-time AI inference, complex simulations, and other high-compute tasks, it is the first GPU to use HBM3e memory, which is faster and larger than previous generations.

Speaking of the development, Tarun Dua, Co-founder and Managing Director of E2E Networks, said, “E2E Networks is committed to ensuring that Indian businesses have access to the latest AI advancements, and through our collaboration with NVIDIA, we are offering leading high-performance, scalable, and resilient infrastructure powered by NVIDIA H200 GPUs. The H200 GPU is designed to accelerate the most demanding AI and HPC workloads with game-changing performance and memory capabilities. This will enable businesses to tackle more complex AI models and drive innovation across startups, MSMEs and large businesses alike.”

“E2E’s expansion of its infrastructure to include NVIDIA H200 GPUs is helping to build the foundation for India’s AI-powered future, bringing powerful cloud services to enterprises and startups across the region,” said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director for India at NVIDIA. “This will let organisations develop breakthrough applications to help grow one of the world’s most vibrant digital economies.”

E2E Networks is scaling its cloud infrastructure with advanced H200 GPU-based cluster configurations. E2E Cloud’s flagship product, TIR – an AI development studio – will be the first in India to feature H200 GPUs, giving developers seamless access to cutting-edge infrastructure. This breakthrough will allow developers to effortlessly train foundational AI models, helping transform the ease and efficiency of AI development in India. E2E Networks anticipates that the H200 GPU will become a powerful driver for AI training in India, specifically for the training and inference of large language models (LLMs) and large vision models (LVMs).