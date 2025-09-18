Edelweiss AMC supercharges AI-driven transformation with Snowflake’s AI data cloud

Edelweiss Asset Management Company Ltd. (Edelweiss AMC) has taken a significant leap in its digital journey by modernizing its data infrastructure with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. The move is aimed at driving agility, cost efficiency, and a more personalized investor experience in an increasingly data-first financial landscape.

By migrating from legacy OLTP databases and fragmented silos to a cloud-native, unified environment, Edelweiss AMC has unlocked faster insights, automated workflows, and embedded intelligence across its operations. Partnering with NuSummit and Snowflake, the company reports 50% savings in data warehousing spend while achieving a dramatic boost in performance and productivity.

Boosting Speed, Savings, and Scale

With Snowflake’s parallel processing and query optimization capabilities, Edelweiss AMC has cut end-of-day (EOD) processing times from 8 hours to under 2 hours, while management information system (MIS) reports are now ready 5 hours before business hours. Beginning-of-day (BOD) reconciliations have also become faster, enabling smoother workflows across risk, compliance, finance, sales, and client servicing.

Snowflake’s pay-as-you-use model and separation of compute and storage have reduced infrastructure costs and optimized system responsiveness during peak usage, enabling the company to focus on innovation rather than maintenance.

Data-Driven Investor Experiences

By consolidating data into a single governed platform, Edelweiss AMC has achieved near-instant access to structured insights for decision-makers. This real-time intelligence allows leadership to respond dynamically to customer behavior and market shifts, enhancing investor trust and enabling personalized investment planning.

The company is also exploring Snowflake’s integrated AI capabilities — including Cortex AI, large language model support, and Snowpark ML — to build predictive models that can forecast fund flows, optimize liquidity, strengthen risk management, and deliver recommendation engines for personalized investor engagement.

Strengthening Security and Compliance

In an industry where compliance and trust are paramount, Snowflake’s governance and security framework plays a pivotal role. Edelweiss AMC has implemented IP-based access controls, restricting database access to approved corporate networks and VPNs, and column-level encryption with customer-managed keys to secure sensitive data such as personal and financial information.

Snowflake’s governed data sharing and data clean rooms allow near-real-time collaboration with partners and stakeholders, streamlining regulatory reporting while reducing operational complexity.

Leadership Perspectives

Suraj Prakash, Chief Technology Officer, Edelweiss AMC, said:

“Technology is the engine that powers our business transformation. Migrating to Snowflake has provided us with a secure, unified, and scalable platform that is foundational to our AI strategy. We have significantly boosted agility and productivity, enabling data-driven decisions, personalized planning for customers, and reduced costs.”

Vijayant Rai, Managing Director – India, Snowflake, added:

“We are proud to enable Edelweiss AMC to create a modern investor experience backed by an intelligent data foundation. By providing seamless AI/ML integration, governed data sharing, and scalability, Snowflake is helping Edelweiss embed intelligence into its core processes and set a new industry benchmark.”

Edelweiss AMC’s roadmap places AI at the heart of its next growth phase. From analyzing historical market data for predictive insights to embedding recommendation engines for customer engagement, the AMC is positioning itself as a digital-first player in India’s rapidly evolving investment ecosystem.

This transformation underscores a broader shift in the asset management sector — where cloud-native platforms, AI-driven intelligence, and secure governance frameworks are becoming the foundation for operational resilience, regulatory compliance, and investor-centric growth.