edForce partners with Linux Foundation APAC to accelerate enterprise open-source upskilling in India

In a move aimed at strengthening India’s open-source talent ecosystem, edForce has announced a strategic collaboration with Linux Foundation APAC, the globally recognized leader in open-source innovation and training. Through this partnership, edForce becomes an Authorized Training Partner, bringing world-class, hands-on learning programs in Linux, Kubernetes, DevOps, and cloud-native technologies to enterprises across India.

With enterprises racing to modernize IT infrastructures and drive digital transformation, this collaboration is expected to bridge critical skill gaps in cloud-native technologies by offering job-ready, globally benchmarked training pathways. Through its CloudLabs platform, edForce will deliver official Linux Foundation training and certification programs designed to equip IT professionals with real-world, immediately applicable skills.

“Linux Foundation APAC is excited to expand our offerings in India to include edForce, which will bring significant on-the-ground, localized delivery to one of the most important tech talent markets in the world,” said Clyde Seepersad, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Linux Foundation Education. “India represents an outstanding opportunity to grow and develop open-source talent to meet the ever-growing demand for top-tier IT professionals across a broad range of technologies including Linux, Kubernetes, generative AI, and cybersecurity.”

The Linux Foundation plays a foundational role in the global tech ecosystem, supporting over 980 open-source projects with contributions from more than 830,000 developers. Its technologies underpin 90% of the world’s public cloud infrastructure and power 100% of the top 500 supercomputers globally. Kubernetes alone is leveraged by over 90% of organizations deploying containerized applications, underscoring the critical need for upskilled talent in this domain.

Ravi Kaklasaria, Co-founder & CEO, edForce, emphasized the partnership’s enterprise impact:

“Enterprises today need teams that can hit the ground running in cloud-native environments. This collaboration allows us to offer hands-on, job-ready, open-source training that builds immediate value and long-term capability.”

Beyond certifications, the partnership extends to community engagements, industry webinars, and tailored workshops aimed at fostering open-source adoption across key sectors including IT, telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing.

With India’s growing role as a global technology hub, this collaboration is poised to fuel the next wave of open-source proficiency and innovation at enterprise scale.