edForce partners with Red Hat to disrupt and elevate open source training and certification in India

edForce, a Workforce Upskilling Accelerator based in Bengaluru, India, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Red Hat, the leading provider of enterprise open-source software solutions headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. This collaboration is set to disrupt the upskilling industry, significantly enhancing digital transformation capabilities across India.

As digital transformation accelerates, the need for robust open-source solutions has never been more critical. According to recent studies, India’s position as a global leader in digital skills is expected to grow exponentially, driven by rapid adoption of cloud, AI, and automation technologies. Red Hat’s comprehensive open-source solutions, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift, and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, are trusted by more than 90% of the Fortune 500 companies, reflecting their reliability and effectiveness in driving digital transformation.

“Partnering with Red Hat strengthens our commitment to equipping professionals with cutting-edge skills,” said CEO of edForce. “We are proud to have accomplished this partnership in less than three years of inception. Together, we will provide industry-leading training programs that foster a culture of agility and teamwork, driving enterprise success in the digital age.”

edForce is renowned for addressing diverse enterprise learning needs, offering solutions such as Fresh Hire Onboarding, Lateral Training, Certifications, Assessments, and CloudLabs. Their esteemed clientele includes industry leaders like Infosys, Sony, Continental, Accenture, Walmart, Siemens, and Amazon. This partnership with Red Hat will amplify their ability to deliver world-class training programs crucial for digital transformation.

As organisations worldwide increasingly recognise the importance of digital transformation, this partnership aims to support them in achieving greater success through robust training and upskilling initiatives.