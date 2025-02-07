Edgecore Networks teams up with Aprecomm to launch an AI-powered hardware and CX-optimisation bundle for businesses

Edgecore Networks, announces an initiative in partnership with Aprecomm, the intuitive networks and customer experience platform provider.

From March 1, 2025, all Edgecore Networks Wi-Fi 6 access points—tailored for businesses, enterprises, network service providers, and organisations across various industries—will include 12 months’ access to Aprecomm’s Virtual Wireless Expert (VWE) customer experience (CX) optimisation application. This software provides self-healing and self-optimisation for Wi-Fi networks. The initiative highlights the companies’ commitment to providing cost-effective, state-of-the-art AI solutions that enable customers across multiple sectors to enhance their users’ online experiences.

“We’re excited to build on our partnership with Edgecore Networks and bring this compelling hardware plus software bundle,” said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm. “Businesses and enterprises worldwide are looking to AI to automate processes and generate operational efficiencies; this solution ensures that every customer deploying Edgecore Networks Wi-Fi 6 access points has access to tools that can boost network performance and automate their customer support infrastructure.”

“At Edgecore Networks, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that provide exceptional value and performance,” said Teng Tai Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Networks. “Through our partnership with Aprecomm, we’re empowering MSPs, ISPs, enterprises, and businesses in various sectors to leverage cutting-edge AI-powered tools that simplify network management, enhance user experiences, and optimise operations. This collaboration reflects our dedication to providing intelligent, cost-effective solutions that address the challenges of today’s rapidly evolving connectivity landscape.”

A Seamless Wi-Fi AIOps Experience with VWE

Since 2022, Edgecore Networks and Aprecomm have worked together to drive innovation in the network intelligence space, combining the power of the cloud, AI, and machine learning to help businesses automate processes and drive operational efficiencies. The collaboration brings a powerful Wi-Fi AIOps solution, enabling customers to overcome challenges by accessing granular insights on network, device, and application performance and bringing tools to automate customer support workflows for seamless service delivery. Through advanced analytics and AI-driven optimisation, VWE enables IT and network managers to monitor customer experience at the application level, ensuring intelligent bandwidth prioritisation for optimal Wi-Fi performance. The partnership has already enhanced network performance and user satisfaction for many of Edgecore Network’s Wi-Fi customers through intelligent self-optimisation and self-healing capabilities.

Plug & play: How to access the bundle

Starting March 1, 2025, Edgecore Networks Wi-Fi 6 AP customers can activate Aprecomm’s VWE application through Edgecore Networks’s ecCLOUD and obtain one year of complimentary access. The offer applies to existing customers who have purchased EAP101, EAP102, EAP104, EAP111, EAP112, and OAP101 APs and new customers who purchase any of these models before December 31, 2025. The bundle offer is only available to customers outside India.

VWE’s comprehensive feature-set

Aprecomm’s AI-powered VWE application enhances wireless network management by bringing intelligent self-healing and self-optimisation capabilities and includes:

⦁ Proactive Network Optimisation: VWE continuously monitors network performance and automatically adjusts settings to ensure optimal connectivity.

⦁ Real-Time Diagnostics: The platform provides instant insights into network health, allowing administrators to identify and resolve issues quickly.

⦁ Actionable User Analytics: VWE delivers comprehensive user behavior analytics, helping businesses understand usage patterns and improve service quality.

⦁ Reduced Downtime: VWE minimises potential disruptions and ensures seamless operations by leveraging predictive analytics.

⦁ Ease of Use: An intuitive interface simplifies complex network management tasks, making it accessible even to non-technical users.