Eduphoria establishes ATL Labs in St. Andrews Scots School

Eduphoria, an edtech startup, announced that it has launched ATL Labs in St. Andrews Scots Sr. Sec. School, located at Patparganj, Delhi NCR. The ATL lab is capable of fostering students between 6th grade to 10th grade to promote creative and innovative mindsets. These labs are equipped with tinkering kits science, electronics, robotics, open source microcontroller boards, sensors, 3D printers and computers for the students to explore and execute hands on experiments, through mentored workshops.

Atal Tinkering Lab is being facilitated by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of NITI Aayog. AIM runs other innovation programmes like Atal Incubation Centre, Mentor of Change, Atal Grand Challenge, AtalVikas Challenge. With the establishment of ATL Labs, St. Andrews students can build skills such as design mindset, computational thinking, rapid calculations, measurements etc.

Commenting on this initiative, Sarang Gangan, CEO, Eduphoria said, “The move is in line with India’s vision to cultivate children as neoteric innovators, who can impact the world. We are working to implement the vision of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL). We are preparing today’s youth for a digital future. We are providing a platform to the school with resources and technology know-how so that students can build solutions and products, thus, fostering a culture of innovation in their minds.”

P. L. Rana, Principal, St. Andrews Scots Sr Sec School said, “The establishment of ATL Lab in our school will provide a platform for our students to design and build solutions with hands-on practical knowledge. It will channelise their curiosity to experiment and acquire skills like problem solving and innovation. This initiative by NITI Aayog is likely to revolutionise the education system in our country.”

