EfficientIP appoints Adweb Technologies as its privilege distributor for India

EfficientIP, the network security and automation specialist, has appointed Adweb Technologies, Mumbai, a leading IT security solutions Value Added Distributor, as its privilege distributor.

This new partnership will enable Adweb Technologies to offer EfficientIP’s integrated DNS, DHCP and IP Address Management (DDI) and DNS security solutions via its extensive VAR channel, to enterprises looking to gain a competitive business advantage through increased network protection, automation, and efficiency.

With businesses relying heavily on IP-based applications, enterprises can benefit from leading solutions like those offered by EfficientIP to ensure business continuity and data integrity.

According to Apurva Mody, CEO at Adweb Technologies, “We are glad to extend EfficientIP’s technology reach in India and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship. Keeping our resellers and, customers secured and fully satisfied by providing them with best-of-breed network automation and security solutions has always been our top priority”.

Nick Itta, VP APAC at EfficientIP adds, “DDI sits at the core foundation of every network and enables IT initiatives that are critical to the business. It’s really great to see the topic expanding to new opportunities with this partnership with Adweb Technologies.”

