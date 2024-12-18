Eighty percent of security leaders prefer platform-based GenAI, finds CrowdStrike state of AI survey

According to the 2024 State of AI in Cybersecurity Survey from CrowdStrike, 80% of security leaders prefer platform-based GenAI tools over point products and applications, highlighting the growing demand for integrated technologies that enhance efficiency and effectiveness across security operations.

The survey also revealed that 63% of respondents stated they would overhaul their current security stack to adopt fully integrated GenAI solutions, underscoring a decisive shift toward platform-driven cybersecurity strategies. As organisations grapple with skills shortages, increased adversary speed and sophistication, and operational complexity, the findings spotlight a clear path forward: purpose-built, platform-integrated GenAI solutions designed to meet the unique demands of cybersecurity.

Key Findings from the 2024 State of AI in Cybersecurity Survey

Platform or Nothing: 80% of respondents prefer GenAI technology delivered as part of a unified cybersecurity platform, with integration ranked as the top adoption priority.

Stopping Breaches a Top Requirement: With 74% of respondents reporting a breach in the last year or expressing concerns about vulnerabilities, better detection and response capabilities are a key driver of GenAI adoption.

Purpose-built for Security: 76% of respondents demand GenAI tools designed specifically for cybersecurity, rejecting general-purpose tools.

Analyst Augmentation, Not Replacement: Respondents overwhelmingly view GenAI as a tool to enhance the security analyst experience by boosting productivity, reducing burnout and alert fatigue, and accelerating onboarding – without replacing human expertise.

Responsible Adoption: Nearly 90% of respondents are proactively establishing security guidelines for GenAI use, emphasing the importance of built-in safety and privacy controls, with most respondents viewing integration, safety and privacy as essential for unlocking GenAI’s full potential.

“GenAI is already revolutionising cybersecurity and has the potential to do even more. The 2024 State of AI Survey reinforces a clear shift in the industry: Organisations are no longer interested in piecemeal solutions when adopting transformative technology – they demand the power of the platform,” said Elia Zaitsev, CTO at CrowdStrike. “Unlocking GenAI’s true potential lies in seamless integration across systems and data, optimising analyst productivity and accelerating threat detection and response. This is our approach with Charlotte AI, one of the industry’s first purpose-built, fully integrated GenAI security analyst assistants, and we look forward to continually pushing the boundaries of innovation on our mission to stop breaches.”

CrowdStrike’s Approach: A Purpose-built Platform for GenAI

CrowdStrike is redefining the cybersecurity landscape with Charlotte AI, a purpose-built GenAI solution that empowers security and IT teams to outpace adversaries and stop breaches – setting a new standard for speed, accuracy and efficacy in security operations. With its recently launched CrowdStrike AI Red Team Services and CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform innovations like Falcon Cloud Security AI-SPM and Falcon Data Protection, CrowdStrike is also at the epicenter of securing the infrastructure, systems and models driving the AI revolution.