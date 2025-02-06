EKA Mobility partners with KPIT to enhance electric powertrain technology components

EKA Mobility and KPIT Technologies have entered into an MoU to develop and integrate cutting-edge electric powertrain technology components. This collaboration aims to set new benchmarks for efficiency, performance, and sustainability in India’s electric commercial vehicle (e-CV) industry.

The MoU will focus on developing advanced electric powertrain systems, such as Traction motors, Controllers, Vehicle Control Units, and Battery Management Systems, tailored for EKA’s extensive range of electric buses and commercial vehicles. The MoU will leverage KPITs three decades of work in mobility and an extensive line-up of indigenously developed electric powertrain technologies. These innovations will enable EKA Mobility to deliver superior energy efficiency, reduced total cost of ownership (TCO), and an unmatched driving experience for its customers.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of EKA Mobility and Pinnacle Industries Limited, said, “We are delighted to partner with KPIT Technologies, a pioneer in mobility technology with over three decades of legacy. This collaboration underscores our commitment to redefining mobility by delivering cutting-edge, sustainable, and efficient electric vehicles to our customers. By leveraging KPIT’s expertise in electric powertrain technologies, we aim to accelerate India’s transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles.”

“World over, consumers are looking for clean and safe mobility solutions that meet their everyday needs. KPIT’s electric powertrain solutions offer high efficiency and are highly cost competitive. We are pleased to collaborate with EKA, who are building a wide range of BHARAT-centric trucks, buses, and logistics fleet. Together, we will develop EV mobility solutions for country-specific use cases, promoting wide adoption”, said, Mr. Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT Technologies.