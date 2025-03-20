Elastic expands partnership with Tines to enhance security and observability automation

Elastic, the Search AI Company, has expanded its partnership with Tines, integrating Tines Workflow Automation with the Elastic Search AI Platform to simplify security and observability workflow automation. This collaboration enhances security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) while improving incident response for observability teams.

“Elastic and Tines provided us with unprecedented visibility across our complex network, accelerating detection, enhancing productivity, and scaling security operations effortlessly,” said Braxton Williams, Engineering Manager, Texas A&M System Cyber Operations.

Organizations today face overwhelming data, alerts, and security threats. Security analysts must act quickly, while DevOps teams work to resolve performance issues before users are impacted. Many teams are understaffed, making automation crucial.

“The time it takes to turn insights into action determines the effectiveness of security and observability teams,” said Eoin Hinchy, Co-founder & CEO, Tines. “By connecting real-time analysis and AI-powered workflows, Elastic and Tines accelerate resolution, reduce costs, and ease workloads.”

Key Benefits:

Faster Issue Resolution – AI-driven automation reduces response time

Increased Efficiency – Streamlines workflows for security and DevOps teams

Reduced Costs – Prevents security incidents and costly service disruptions

Consistent Execution – Standardizes procedures and fosters collaboration

“Security analysts and DevOps teams face a flood of alerts daily,” said Santosh Krishnan, GM, Security & Observability, Elastic. “Our partnership with Tines helps cut through the noise, breaking data silos with automation and real-time insights.”