Elastic kicks off 2025–2026 partner awards in Bengaluru

Elastic, the Search AI Company, today announced the launch of the 2025–2026 Elastic Partner Awards, beginning with the first regional ceremony at Elastic{ON} ENGAGE Bengaluru, an exclusive partner summit hosted alongside the Elastic{ON} Tour.

The global awards program, designed to recognize partners for their innovation, impact, and contributions to customer success, will run through 2026 across major cities worldwide. The Bengaluru ceremony set the tone for a year-long celebration, honoring top-performing partners across categories such as Sourced Revenue, GenAI, Migration, Resell, Services, Build, and Managed Services.

Award winners in Bengaluru included:

Sourced Revenue Partner: Ashnik Technology

Migration Partner: Dhanyaayai!

Resell Partner: Integra Micro

Services Partner: QualityKiosk Technologie

Build Partner: Tata Consultancy Services

Managed Services Partner: Bharti Airtel

Additional regional honors went to:

Top Cloud Partner: Google Cloud

Top Innovation Partner: Appolo Compute

The awards program will continue with upcoming regional stops in New York City (October 9, 2025), Amsterdam (October 30, 2025), Munich (November 6, 2025), followed by Paris, London, São Paulo, Sydney, Singapore, Washington D.C., and Tokyo throughout 2026.

“Our partners are at the center of Elastic’s growth story. Launching the Partner Awards as a global program allows us to recognize excellence in a consistent and meaningful way across every market,” said Alyssa Fitzpatrick, Global Vice President, Partner Sales, Elastic. “These awards celebrate the innovation, customer impact, and commitment our partners bring to the ecosystem, starting here in Bengaluru and continuing across the globe.”

Highlighting India’s role as a strategic hub, Andrew Habgood, Vice President of International Partner Sales, Elastic, added, “India is one of the most dynamic AI markets in the world, with rapid cloud adoption and a strong talent base driving innovation, making it the perfect place to launch our first truly global awards program. It is fitting that we begin here as we continue to invest in the region and empower partners to accelerate customer success.”