Elastic launches AI SOC engine to uncover complex, hidden threats

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) — Elastic, the Search AI Company, has unveiled the Elastic AI SOC Engine (EASE), a serverless, AI-powered security solution designed to help security operations centers (SOCs) expose sophisticated threats, reduce alert fatigue, and accelerate investigations — all without replacing existing SIEM or EDR tools.

EASE integrates agentless data ingestion, AI-driven alert correlation, and a context-aware AI Assistant into existing environments, providing SOC teams with faster, more informed decision-making while maximizing the value of their current security investments. Delivered via Elastic Cloud, the solution supports popular platforms including Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, and CrowdStrike.

Advertisement

“SOC analysts are overwhelmed by high alert volumes and lack AI support in their existing tools,” said Santosh Krishnan, General Manager, Observability & Security, Elastic. “EASE brings Elastic’s proven AI capabilities directly into those tools, automatically prioritizing threats, correlating alerts, and accelerating investigations — all while reducing operational load.”

Key Capabilities of EASE

Agentless integrations: Instantly ingest alerts from third-party SIEM and EDR tools for immediate AI analysis.

AI-powered alert correlation: Elastic’s Attack Discovery triages and prioritizes alerts, delivering AI-generated summaries and context.

Context-aware AI Assistant: Connects to internal systems like Jira, GitHub, and SharePoint, enabling natural language queries and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) searches across organizational data.

Transparent AI: Choice of managed or self-hosted LLMs, with full citations, logging, and token tracking.

Operational dashboards: Pre-built metrics to showcase time savings, detection improvements, and ROI.

Michelle Abraham, Senior Research Director for Security and Trust at IDC, said:

“Elastic is addressing a critical challenge — introducing transparent AI into SOC workflows without starting from scratch. EASE enables faster detection and investigation using the tools teams already rely on.”

With EASE, Elastic offers security teams a low-friction path to AI-powered threat detection today, while paving the way for seamless migration to Elastic Security’s unified SIEM, XDR, and cloud security platform in the future.