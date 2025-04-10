Elastic names Sanjay Deshmukh as Vice President for Asia-Pacific and Japan

Elastic has appointed Sanjay Deshmukh as vice president (VP) for Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ). Deshmukh will be responsible for scaling and driving growth of the regional business, expanding the partner ecosystem, and strengthening relationships with customers. Deshmukh has a successful track record of delivering significant growth for enterprise software organisations in APJ.

“The Asia-Pacific Japan region is a high-growth market fuelled by the demand for meaningful AI innovation’” said Matthew Day, vice president and general manager of International at Elastic. “Sanjay’s proven expertise in leading enterprise software organisations through periods of rapid growth and his ability to build high-performance teams will continue to build on our success. As our customers seek ways to leverage their data for GenAI use cases and consolidate their search, security, and observability needs onto a single platform, Elastic is uniquely placed to support them.”

“Asia Pacific is poised to be the fastest growing market for generative AI due to rapid digitalisation, the availability of AI talent, data and a vibrant start-up ecosystem,” said Deshmukh. “With Asia’s rapid adoption of AI, data has never been more critical. Connecting the right data at the right time enables a new wave of AI products that are relevant and effective in solving real business problems. I look forward to empowering developers, IT teams, and organisations across APJ to transform data into answers, actions, and outcomes with Search AI.”