Embee Software wins 2024 Microsoft India & South Asia Partner of the Year for Modern Work Solution Area

Embee Software is proud to announce that it has won the 2024 Microsoft India & South Asia Partner of the Year award for the Modern Work Solution Area. This prestigious accolade recognises Embee’s exceptional growth and leadership in the IT solutions industry, particularly in the Modern Work segment.

Over the past year, Embee has achieved an impressive 70% growth in its Microsoft 365 business. This remarkable accomplishment underscores Embee’s strong focus on leveraging technology to implement solutions that enhance employee productivity while ensuring a secure environment. “We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Microsoft! Our team’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers has been the cornerstone of our growth. This award is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation,” says Sudhir Kothari, CEO and MD of Embee Software.

Embee Software’s groundbreaking work in the Modern Work segment has not only transformed its customers’ operations but also positioned the company as a leader in the IT solutions space in India. “We are excited about Embee’s accomplishments and the opportunities it creates for future growth,” said Himani Agrawal, Chief Partner Officer, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India and South Asia. “We look forward to celebrating their success at the Partner Leadership Conclave.”

Embee Software was honoured at the awards ceremony during the Partner Leadership Conclave on 23rd July 2024, at The Westin, Gurugram. This event celebrated the achievements of leading partners across the region and highlighted the innovative solutions driving business success.